Biden takes swipe at Manchin and Sinema whose filibuster support threatens to derail voting rights bills

On Tuesday, at speech marking the centennial of the deadly Tulsa Race Massacre, President Joe Biden doubled down on his call to protect voting rights — and without mentioning them by name, took a swipe at two Senate Democrats who have been an obstacle to passing the legislation.

"I hear all the folks on TV saying, 'why doesn't Biden get this done?'" said Biden. "Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends."

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) do actually still vote with Democrats on most issues, and both support voting rights legislation. However, both have resisted efforts to eliminate the filibuster rule, which effectively requires at least ten Republicans to vote with a unanimous Democratic bloc to pass any legislation — effectively creating no path for these bills to advance.

