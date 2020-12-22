WATCH: Biden fires back at Fox News reporter over Hunter Biden question

After giving prepared remarks to the press this Tuesday regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the latest stimulus bill passed by Congress, Joe Biden attempted to leave the podium but was stopped short by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who shouted out a question about the growing intrigue surrounding the President-elect's son, Hunter.

"Mr. President-elect, do you still think that stories about your son Hunter were Russian disinformation as your campaign once said?" Doocy asked.

"Yes, yes, yes," Biden replied. "God, love ya, man. You're a one-horse pony [sic], I tell ya."

"I promise you my Justice Department will be totally on its own making its judgements about how they should proceed," he added.

Watch the video below: