‘Name me one thing’: Biden blasts Republicans for not being ‘for’ anything
Joe Biden (AFP)

During his press conference Wednesday afternoon President Joe Biden blasted the Republican Party, suggesting they stand for nothing.

“Think about this: What are Republicans for?” the President asked. “What are they for? Name me one thing they’re for.”

“And so, the problem here is, I think what I have to do,” Biden said, noting a change in tactics, “I have to make clear to the American people what we are for,” referring to his Democratic Party.

Republicans during the 2020 presidential election literally stood for nothing: they didn’t bother to craft a 2020 platform.

