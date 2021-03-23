Biden: ‘I don’t need to wait another minute’ to ban assault weapons – Congress should pass bills immediately
Joe Biden (Screen Grab)

President Joe Biden Tuesday afternoon called on Congress to ban assault weapons and to pass bills to strengthen background checks, less than 24 hours after a Colorado gunman slaughtered 10 people in a Boulder supermarket.

"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future and I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act. We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again. I got that done when I was a Senator. It passed, it was law for the longest time. And it brought down these mass killings."

"We should do it again. We can close the loopholes in our background checks," Biden said.