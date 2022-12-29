Biden lawyer denies House GOP document requests because the party doesn't yet control committees

According to Reuters, Congressional Republicans who have already requested documents from the White House to initiate investigations and hearings have been denied access to those documents from President Joe Biden's special attorney.

The document requests covered a series of subjects, from the withdrawal from Afghanistan to the Hunter Biden investigation. The attorney, Richard Sauber, separately informed Republican representatives James Comer from Kentucky and Jim Jordan from Ohio via two letters that their requests do not hold validity since the Republicans currently do not control the Congressional oversight process.

Both Comer and Jordan are front runners to control leading oversight committee positions starting in January, but Sauber let the duo know that they had to wait until then to submit and complete their document requests from the newly Republican-controlled Congress, not as individual requests. Comer and Jordan have publicly stated that a denial of their individual requests would resort in legal actions.

Although Republicans are set to officially take over as the majority in the House of Representatives next week, the party for weeks has been engulfed in chaos and infighting surrounding the endangered Speaker bid of GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

