Biden impeachment inquiry opens a dangerous new door

“I am your retribution,” Donald Trump told his followers earlier this year.

And, while the former president technically has no role in the newly launched House impeachment inquiry against his once and probably future election opponent, that action is — make no mistake — all about fulfilling Trump’s malicious vow. T

his kangaroo court has been convened not because there’s one molecule of evidence that President Joe Biden has done anything impeachable, but because Trump’s movement demands it of his most zealous followers in the U.S. House and their hostage … er, speaker … Kevin McCarthy.