WATCH LIVE: Biden inaugural holds star-studded 'Unity We Serve' event on #MLKDay

One White House aide is uninterested in returning to work for Donald Trump in the private sector after Joe Biden inaugurated on Wednesday. "The Bidens were never invited to meet the residence staff, or canvass the second floor of the White House, which has 16 rooms and six bathrooms and will now be their home," the newspaper reported Monday. "The Biden transition team has, however, been in contact with Timothy Harleth, the chief usher who was hired by Mrs. Trump in 2017 from his post as director of rooms at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, to coordinate the move."



<p>"Mr. Harleth's appointment was highly unusual: the chief usher has typically been a nonpolitical public servant, often with a military background, who does not turn over with administrations. Because of Mr. Harleth's connection to the Trump Organization, some had speculated that he would leave with the outgoing president," the newspaper noted. </p><p>"While he has not discussed his future with Dr. Biden, Mr. Harleth is expected to stay for now, according to administration officials, handling personnel issues, planning family dinner menus and managing the budget for the residence. He has made it clear that he is very eager to stay on permanently, and does not want to be viewed as a Trump loyalist though he has also hired other staff members from Trump properties," the newspaper noted.</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="80ac2eb94e248e01c8e324684e85bfe1" id="2612e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1351333620796059649"><div style="margin:1em 0">The chief usher, hired from the Trump Hotel by @FLOTUS , is eager to stay on permanently. He has hired other staff… https://t.co/n0allgAIGk</div> — Annie Karni (@Annie Karni)<a href="https://twitter.com/anniekarni/statuses/1351333620796059649">1611018016.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p><br/></p>