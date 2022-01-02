Biden and Harris to give remarks at Capitol on Jan. 6 — as Trump holds Mar-a-Lago presser: report
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will give remarks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to commemorate the one year anniversary of Trump supporters storming the building while seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol," Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The reporting was matched by Mike Memoli of NBC News.

Trump has previously announced he will mark the occasion with a Jan. 6 press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort. In the 14 months since the election, Trump has refused to concede that he lost and continues to push his "Big Lie" of election fraud that incited the insurrection.

NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake described it as "a split-screen day for a country divided."

Meanwhile, a new CBS News poll shows two-thirds of Americans feel democracy in America is threatened.


