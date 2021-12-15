Biden: Mark Meadows 'seems worthy' of being held in contempt

President Joe Biden briefly spoke with the media Wednesday before boarding Air Force One to view the devastation in Kentucky. Biden acknowledged that he had not yet reviewed the texts sent from lawmakers to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, but called the contempt charge appropriate.

"I don't know enough -- just what I've seen, I have not spoken to anyone," Biden said. "It seems to me he's worthy of being held in contempt."

On Tuesday, the Democratic-controlled House referred Meadows to the Department of Justice for failing to appear for a deposition with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The vote was 222-208 in favor with two Republicans joining Democrats to convict - Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).