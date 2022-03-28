'Why would I tell you!' Biden gets testy when Peter Doocy asks how he'd respond to Putin using chemical weapons

President Joe Biden on Monday got into a testy exchange with Fox News' Peter Doocy when he was asked about how the United States would respond to Russia using chemical weapons in its war against Ukraine.

At the start of the exchange, Doocy asked Biden about his administration having to walk back his statement over the weekend that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not remain in power.

After that, Doocy questioned whether this walk-back would hurt American credibility in other areas.

"When you said that a chemical weapon use by Russia would trigger a response in kind..." Doocy began.

"It would trigger a significant response," Biden replied.

"What does that mean?" Doocy asked.

"I'm not going to tell you," Biden shot back. "Why would I tell you? You've gotta be silly!"

"The world wants to know," Doocy replied.

"The world wants to know a lot of things," Biden said. "I'm not telling them what the response would be. Then Russia knows the response."

Biden has regularly gotten into terse exchanges with Doocy, whom he once called a "stupid son of a b*tch" for asking Biden whether he was concerned rising inflation would hurt the Democratic Party's prospects in the 2022 midterm elections.

