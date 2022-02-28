'Nearly half of Trump voters say Putin is doing a better job than Biden': poll

Nearly half of the people who voted for former President Donald Trump believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing a better job than U.S. President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

While Putin's invasion of Ukraine was proceeding more slowly than predicted, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that 76% of Americans hold a negative view of Putin.

But the strongman's invasion of Ukraine did little to heal political divisions in the U.S.

"Nearly half (47 percent) of Trump voters say Putin is doing a better job than Biden, even as Russia’s economy threatens to collapse under the weight of crippling global sanctions," Yahoo's Andrew Romano wrote.

There were 3% of Trump voters who gave Biden credit for doing a better job.

On the topic of strength, 73% of Trump voters found Putin was stronger, while only 2% picked Biden.

The poll of 1,532 U.S. adults was conducted Feb. 24-27.