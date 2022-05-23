Biden: Putin wants to 'eliminate' Ukraine's identity
US President Joe Biden (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend the Japan-US summit meeting at Akasaka Palace State Guest House. -/ZUMA Press Wire/Pool/dpa

US President Joe Biden has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to destroy Ukraine's identity, as witnessed by Russian bombardments of civilian targets such as schools, hospitals, daycare centres and museums.

"I believe what Putin is attempting to do is eliminate the identity of Ukraine," Biden said in Tokyo. "He can't occupy it, but he can try to destroy its identity."

Putin must "pay a dear price for his barbarism in Ukraine," in order to deter others from taking similar action, Biden said, in reference to military tensions around Taiwan. He was speaking at a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

US President Joe Biden (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida review an honor guard during a welcomeing ceremony for US President at the Akasaka Palace state guest house. -/ZUMA Press Wire/Pool/dpa