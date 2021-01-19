Fox News refuses to cover COVID remembrance ceremony as the nation mourns 400,000 lives lost

Nothing captured the disconnection from reality quite like the national COVID-19 remembrance ceremony that President-elect Joe Biden did at the Lincoln Memorial Tuesday.
Four hundred boxes of lights were illuminated surrounding the memorial to signify 1,000 people each who died so far from the pandemic. Around the United States, churches rang bells, and the Empire State Building lit with a red heartbeat.
For the first time in the pandemic, Americans came together to remember and mourn our losses.
"To heal we must remember. And it's hard sometimes to remember. But that's how we heal," Biden told the nation.
But while the country came together in a heart-felt moment of unity and compassion, Fox News unified its commentators with right-wing rants.
Eventually, they did use a split-screen showing President-elect Joe Biden at the memorial, but their hosts continued their rant instead.
The moment comes after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blamed the Capitol insurrection on people who were "fed lies."
See other screen captures below:
