Biden destroys right-wing militia talk that guns are necessary to take on the government: 'You'll need nukes'
Joe Biden (AFP)

Speaking about the dramatic increase in mass shootings (as many as ten in a weekend), President Joe Biden questioned pro-gun groups who claim that the Second Amendment is necessary "to take on the government."

According to many pro-gun groups, the Second Amendment protects the right to have weapons of war in order to "form a well-regulated militia." The only reason to form a militia would be to take on the government, as a well-regulated militia exists as the U.S. Military.

According to Biden though, the argument is absurd because guns won't work in standing up to the United States government.

"If you think you need weapons to take on the government, then you need F15s and maybe some nuclear weapons," said Biden. "The point is there has always been the ability to rationally limit the type of weapon that can be owned, and who can own it."

Bomb-making materials aren't necessarily illegal, but after the Oklahoma City bombing, the FBI and ATF keep a pretty close eye on people buying large amounts of chemicals or fertilizer to make such materials.

See the video below:

