Biden to deliver major speech Wednesday evening on rising political violence and threats to democracy

President Joe Biden Wednesday evening will deliver a "major speech" Wednesday evening on rising threats to American democracy, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol where the January 6 insurrection took place.

The speech, which was not part of the President's originally published schedule, comes just days after the husband of the Speaker of the House was brutally assaulted, his skull bashed with a hammer inside their San Francisco home in what prosecutors have described as a "near-fatal" attack.

"It's from Capitol Hill because that's where there was an attempt to subvert our Democracy," White House senior adviser Anita Dunn said at an event Wednesday morning hosted by Axios. "The threat of political violence ... it's something that unites almost all Americans and something we can all be united against."

The President is expected to begin his remarks at 7 PM, but that time is currently fluid.

The White House is describing it as "a political event for the Democratic National Committee." The DNC adds: "President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on preserving and protecting our democracy as Election Day approaches. The president will address the threat of election deniers and those who seek to undermine faith in voting and democracy; and the stakes for our democracy in next week’s election."

