Biden to travel to UK, NATO summit, Finland

US President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to the NATO summit in Lithuania comes as Ukraine is pushing for membership in the military alliance
Washington (AFP) - US President Joe Biden will head to Europe in a week for a three-nation trip, including a NATO summit, focused on reinforcing the international coalition backing Ukraine as it pursues a counteroffensive against Russia. Biden is set to depart on July 9 for Britain, and then head on to Lithuania's capital Vilnius for the meeting of NATO leaders, followed by a one-day visit to Helsinki for talks with his Nordic counterparts, the White House said Sunday in a statement. The NATO summit comes as the Western military alliance seeks to admit Sweden, whose membership bid has been blo...