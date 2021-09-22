Biden had two vulgar words to say when he first encountered one of Trump’s ‘toys’ in the White House
President Joe Biden (Screengrab)

According to the book "Peril," as newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden first toured the White House after Donald Trump vacated it January 20, he encountered one room of the former president's "toys," and responded with a two-word vulgarity.

“Trump's existence permeated the White House, even the residence," Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in the new book, per an excerpt cited by ABC News, HuffPost reports. “One night, Biden wandered into a room where a huge video screen covered the wall. To relax, Trump used to upload programs to virtually play the world's most famous golf courses."

The new President had just two words to say about the golf "toy."

“What a fucking asshole," President Biden responded.

SmartNews