Jen Psaki: Biden's Jan. 6 speech will nail Trump over his 'singular responsibility' for 'chaos and carnage'

President Joe Biden will make clear that former President Donald Trump has a "singular responsibility" for the attack on the U.S. Capitol, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki revealed on Wednesday.

At a White House briefing, Psaki previewed a speech Biden will give on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack.

"The president is going to speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since," Psaki explained. "I'd also note that President Biden has been clear-eyed about the threat the former president represents to our democracy and how the former president works to undermine basic American values and rule of law."

Psaki noted that Biden "has spoken repeatedly about how the former president abused his office, undermined the Constitution and ignored his oath to the American people in an effort to amass more power for himself and his allies."

Biden "sees Jan. 6 as the tragic culmination of what those four years under President Trump did to our country," she observed.

"I expect that President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw and he will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role in what happened."

Psaki declined to say whether Biden would mention Trump by name.

