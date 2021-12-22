CNN reporter catches Fox News blatantly lying about Biden's COVID-19 speech
During his speech on his administration's plan for handling the coming winter surge in COVID-19 cases, President Joe Biden gave credit to former President Donald Trump's administration for its initiative in developing COVID-19 vaccines.

Additionally, Biden specifically gave Trump credit for talking publicly about his decision to get a booster against the virus.

"Just the other day, former President Trump announced he got his booster shot," he said. "It may be one of the few things he and I agree on. People with booster shots are highly protected.”

Despite this, as CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy notes on Twitter, Fox News falsely told its viewers hours later that Trump got no credit from Biden or Democrats for his administration's work on the vaccines.

A Fox News chyron that appeared mere hours after Biden's address falsely stated, "Dems refuse to credit Trump for vaccine effort."

