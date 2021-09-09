'Totally unacceptable': Biden hammers politicians who are undermining trust in COVID vaccines

On Thursday, in a speech to the nation, President Joe Biden laid out his plan to mandate vaccinations for COVID-19 in thousands of American workplaces — and blasted the politicians, mostly Republicans, who have stood in the way of vaccination efforts.

"Despite the fact that for almost five months, free vaccines have been able in 80,000 different locations, we still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot, and to make matters worse, there are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against COVID-19," said Biden. "Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask up, they are ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated for those dying in our communities. This is totally unacceptable."

"If you wonder how all this adds up, here's the math," said Biden. "The vast majority of Americans are doing the right thing. Nearly three-quarters of the eligible have gotten at least one shot, but one-quarter has not gotten any. That's nearly 80 million Americans not vaccinated, and in a country as large as ours, that's 25 percent minority. That 25 percent can cause a lot of damage, and they are. The unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals or overrun the emergency rooms and intensive care units, leaving no one for someone with a heart attack, or pancreatitis, or cancer, and the vaccine prevents strong illness from COVID-19."

Without mentioning them by name, Biden also slammed the mask mandate bans and threats to teachers made by Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) — saying of their policies, "Talk about bullying in schools."

