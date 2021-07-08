Gaetz, Greene and Boebert lead GOP fear-mongering over new Biden plan
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. on Facebook.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) are leading the GOP's fear-mongering disinformation campaign to shut down any chance of success President Biden has for his latest plan – still in draft stage – to help get more Americans vaccinated.

The Biden administration plan to send local representatives door-to-door to pockets where large percentages of Americans remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus, to answer questions and offer information, including on where they can get vaccinated.

"Those knocking on the doors will offer information about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine," The New York Post adds.

But according to the most extreme Republicans, the federal government will be knocking on doors, compiling lists of who is not vaccinated, and even forcing needles into their arms on the spot – all of which are false.

Rep. Boebert promoted a tweet that falsely suggested personal health records would be used to "force" Americans to decide to get vaccinated. Then she turned it into an issue on her favorite topic: guns, falsely suggesting the Biden administration will "confiscate" guns next year.

She also said she opposes mandatory vaccines of any type for U.S. service members, which would lead to a national security crisis.

Not requiring vaccines against measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, diphtheria, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HPV, meningococcal, polio, pneumococcal meningitis, pneumococcal pneumonia, rotavirus, tetanus, whooping cough, and COVID-19 could turn the U.S. Military into a stew of disease and would lead foreign nations to ban our troops.

Meanwhile, Congressman Gaetz suggested President Biden would use the door-to-door information outreach to "make lists of people who didn't want vaccines" and use them "to impact jobs, travel, or schooling," which has no basis in fact, and would be illegal.

After using Holocaust, Hitler, and Nazi rhetoric to attack President Biden's plan on Tuesday, Greene provided and vaccine disinformation on Wednesday.

