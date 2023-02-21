President Joe Biden’s speech at the historic Kubicki Arcades in Warsaw has caused quite a stir, with thousands of attendees gathering at the event, including government officials, political party leaders, embassy staff and children, elected officials of Poland, military leaders, and White House staff. Major TV networks also carried the event live, showcasing its significance. The Kubicki Arcades are an integral part of the Royal Castle complex, known for playing a significant role during the Warsaw Uprising of 1944.
President Biden's speech In Warsaw draws massive crowds and major media attention at historic venue
February 21, 2023