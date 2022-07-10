White House claims abortion rights activists are not in the 'mainstream' – and Democrats are livid

The White House is pushing back against women's rights activists frustrated by the loss of abortion rights while Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress.

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported on the disappointment over President Joe Biden's response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.

"For many Democrats, however, it was too little and too late, just one more example over the two weeks in which Biden and his team struggled to come up with a muscular plan of action on abortion rights, even though the Supreme Court ruling had been presaged two months earlier with the leak of a draft opinion," the newspaper reported.

The report came the same day The New York Times reported on fears of Biden's advanced age.

"Biden and his team were also caught off guard by the timing of the decision and, in the immediate hours afterward, failed to channel the raw and visceral anger felt by many Americans over the decision, The Post reported. "To many increasingly frustrated Democrats, Biden’s slow-footed response on abortion was just the latest example of a failure to meet the moment on a wave of conservative rollbacks, from gun control to environmental protections to voting rights. Some aspects of the White House reaction have felt to some Democrats like a routine response, including stakeholder calls and the creation of a task force, to an existential crisis."

The White House is pushing back against complaints over Biden's response, with White House communications director Kate Bedingfield lashing out at the woman's rights activists frustrated over the administration's response.

“Joe Biden’s goal in responding to Dobbs is not to satisfy some activists who have been consistently out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party," Bedingfield said.

Bedingfield's comment generated controversy online as activists warned that the White House was turning a policy failure on abortion into a political failure going into the midterms by depressing enthusiasm.

Just a numbingly stupid thing to say. If anything, Biden’s ConservaDem positions are out of the party’s mainstream. Absolutely gobsmacking level of tone deaf-ed-ness.

— Jamie O’Grady (@JamieOGrady) July 9, 2022



