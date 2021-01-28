Biden scores first big diplomatic win as Russia extends nuclear treaty 5 years
US President Joe Biden raised numerous worries about Russia in a phone call with President Vladimir Putin JIM WATSON, Alexander NEMENOV AFP/File

On Wednesday, the Russian Parliament voted to extend the New START Treaty for five years — handing an early diplomatic win to President Joe Biden.

Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to an extension of the treaty in a state phone call earlier this week.

The New START Treaty, formally called Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, is a landmark nuclear arms reduction pact between the U.S. and Russia first signed in 2010. Former President Donald Trump dragged his feet on seeking to renew the agreement, demanding that Russia make a number of changes before he would come to the table.