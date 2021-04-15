Biden's sanctions against Russia demands diplomats leave tomorrow

President Joe Biden will be implementing sanctions against Russia. Biden spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday, in what was reported to be a "tense" conversation.

Bloomberg News reported that among the things in the sanctions plan are that diplomats must leave the United States by the end of the day Thursday.

"The U.S. plans to sanction about a dozen individuals, including government and intelligence officials, and roughly 20 entities, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter was sensitive," said the Bloomberg report. "The U.S. is also expected to expel as many as 10 Russian officials and diplomats from the country, the person said."

The reason cited is the Solar Winds hack and intrusion in the election. Meanwhile, there is a line of Russian troops along the border of Ukraine, as part of the aggression against the country.

