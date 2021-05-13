Right-wing group caught gloating about writing Georgia voter suppression law for Republicans
Jessica Anderson, the executive director of Heritage Action for America (Photos: Screen captures)

The influence of special interest groups extends far beyond campaign fundraising and donations, in one case a big-money group is behind writing legislation for Republicans.

In a Mother Jones, investigative reporter Ari Berman, obtained a video of Jessica Anderson, the executive director of Heritage Action for America is the one who bragged about how "easy" it was to get their legislation passed by Georgia Republicans. In some cases, she said that they try and make it look more organic so the public doesn't question whether it was written by a special interest group.

"In some cases, we actually draft them for them," she said in the video, "or we have a sentinel on our behalf give them the model legislation so it has that grassroots, from-the-bottom-up type of vibe."

According to Anderson, Georgia's voter suppression law had "eight key provisions that Heritage recommended."

Ironically, Anderson appeared on Fox News to attack nonpartisan groups she said are actually left-wing. She went on to lie about a massive election fraud conspiracy on the network saying that it is "real" and it can be "proven."

Heritage Action for America is the political group behind the Heritage Foundation.

See the video below and read the full report at Mother Jones.

Leaked Video: Dark Money Group Is Writing Voter Suppression Laws www.youtube.com