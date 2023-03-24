‘Big shoe drops’: Bad day for Trump on multiple fronts in Special Counsel’s grand jury probes

Judge Nixes Trump's 'Executive Privilege' Claim, Orders Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller, Other Top Aides to Testify as Corcoran Completes Grand Jury Appearance

First, his own attorney, Evan Corcoran, just past noon on Friday walked out of a federal court building after completing more than three hours of testimony before Special Counsel Jack Smith's grand jury investigating the ex-president's unlawful retention and refusal to return hundreds of sensitive, classified, and top secret documents.

His testimony, compelled by a subpoena, is seen by a former top DOJ official as "the most critical evidence in the case," and should "allow DOJ to make a charging decision without significant delay."

Prosecutors, citing the crime-fraud exception, were able to convince a federal judge that Trump likely committed a crime via his attorneys, enabling them to bypass attorney-client privilege.

Trump had strived to block Corcoran from testifying, but a federal judge and an appeals court, in an extraordinarily quick turnaround – some legal experts saying for reasons likely related to national security – ordered him to testify.

Also Friday, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell rejected Trump's claims of executive privilege and ordered testimony before Special Counsel Jack Smith's grand jury investigating Trump's actions related to the January 6 insurrection from eight former top Trump White House aides.

Among them, Trump's White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, and former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe. Also, former national security adviser Robert O'Brien and former deputy chief of staff and social media director Dan Scavino, ABC News reports.

Meadows is a former GOP congressman seen by many as integral to the events of January 6.

"Former Trump aides Nick Luna and John McEntee, along with former top DHS official Ken Cuccinelli, were also included in the order, the sources said," according to ABC News.

Former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman weighed in, saying: "Another really big shoe drops: [Judge] Howell rejects Trump's executive privilege claim and orders Mark Meadows and others to testify before Jan 6 [grand jury]. Meadows has really been able to stay on the sidelines. No more--even if he takes the 5th, which [would] then force [question] of immunity."