Bill Barr seeking credit is like an arsonist 'throwing his drink' on the fire he lit: ex-prosecutor

On CNN Monday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig slammed former Attorney General William Barr following his efforts to claim he pushed back on Donald Trump's "big lie" about election fraud.

"You've studied Bill Barr inside and out writing a book," said anchor Erin Burnett. "What do you think his motivation is to speak out like this right now?"

"Image rehabilitation, pure and simple," said Honig. "Bill Barr has always been very conscious of his image and the way he's perceived, and wants us to remember that weeks after the election, he finally came out against the big lie. He did, that's fine. What he's not reminding us of is the fact that he publicly was one of the biggest cheerleaders in the big lie in months leading up to the election."

"It's like if Bill Barr had helped to light a fire, fanned the flames, watched it burn down the house, and then only at the end sort of tossed his drink on it," added Honig. "He gets no credit for this. Let's keep it straight. He was one of the biggest perpetrators of the big lie. It's on him."

