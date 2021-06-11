Bill Barr could lose his law license over Trump DOJ spy scandal: Legal expert says ‘expect a lot of legal fallout’
Attorney General William Barr. Image: Office of Public Affairs/Flickr

On CNN Thursday, Norm Eisen, who acted as counsel for House Democrats during the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, expressed outrage at the New York Times report that the Justice Department secretly spied on members of Congress investigating Trump's ties to Russia — and predicted that former Attorney General William Barr could face the loss of his law license over the scandal.

"In my 30 years in Washington representing people in front of Congress, and at DOJ working in government and the executive branch as a staff member like those staff members who got subpoenaed in congress, it is completely without a precedent," said Eisen. "It's groundbreaking and earth-shaking. And there are going to be consequences. There's going to be fallout."

"You're going to see congressional observations, you're going to need a policy or laws to protect reporters and members of Congress," said Eisen. "They even went after the child of one of these targets on the Hill to get information about a child's account from Apple! And then there's the question of Bill Barr ... we've already had two judges criticize him for a coverup in connection with protecting Trump from obstruction charges. Now people are going to be looking at his law license afresh. So expect a lot of legal fallout from this."

Watch below:

Norm Eisen says William Barr could lose his law license over DOJ spy scandal www.youtube.com