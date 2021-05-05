New ruling involving Bill Barr proved that he also lied under oath to Congress

If former Attorney General Bill Barr lied in court, then it stands to reason that his testimony to Congress was also a lie, noted Center for American Progress communications VP Jesse Lee, citing a New York Times report.

Barr was outed by federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson for lying to her, to the court, and to the American people about the process for investigating and considering whether or not President Donald Trump would be prosecuted for obstruction of justice.

"At issue is how Mr. Barr handled the end of the Mueller investigation and the release of its findings to the public," the New York Times reported Tuesday. "In March 2019, the office of the special counsel overseeing the inquiry, Robert S. Mueller III, delivered its report to the Justice Department. In a highly unusual decision, Mr. Mueller declined to make a determination about whether Mr. Trump had illegally obstructed justice."

The Times also explained that it opened the door for Barr to take over the investigation and after being handed Mueller's report, he issued his own summary to Congress, saying Trump wouldn't be charged. "Mr. Mueller's team believed that Mr. Barr's characterization of the document was misleading and privately urged him to release more of their findings, but Mr. Barr refused."



When testifying before the U.S. Senate, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) asked Barr, "If the special counsel (Robert Mueller) found facts sufficient to constitute obstruction of justice, would he have stated that finding?"

Barr answered, "If he had found that, I think he would state it, yes."

Mueller's report made it clear.





