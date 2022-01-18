Bill Barr's memoir is coming out soon – and his title is raising some eyebrows

William Barr, who served as U.S. Attorney General under former President Donald Trump, has a memoir due to hit book stores this coming March. According to Barr's publishers, the book aims to be a “vivid and forthright” look into his time serving two “drastically different” presidents, Donald Trump and George H.W. Bush.
"Barr takes readers behind the scenes during seminal moments of the Bush administration in the 1990s, from the LA riots to Pan Am 103 and Iran Contra," William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday. “With the Trump administration, Barr faced an unrelenting barrage of issues, such as Russiagate, the opioid epidemic, Chinese espionage, big tech, the COVID outbreak, civil unrest, the first impeachment, and the 2020 election fallout.”
According to ABC News, the title of the book, "One Damn Thing After Another," refers to an expression "Barr had heard about the nature of the job of attorney general." But others are finding the title to be an unintentional ironic take on Barr's tenure.
