Newsmax fans seethe at 'traitor' Bill Barr after he tells Sean Spicer that Trump shouldn't be 2024 GOP nominee

Attorney General Bill Barr during his press conference the day of the Mueller report release. (Image via screengrab.)
Former Attorney General Bill Barr received some blowback from Newsmax fans on Thursday when he told host Sean Spicer that he doesn't want to see former President Donald Trump as the Republican Party's 2024 nominee.
Barr reiterated his past statements that he would support Trump over a Democrat in 2024, but he also told Spicer that he believes the party can do better.
"I've said I don't think he should be our nominee," said Barr. "I think Republicans have a big opportunity, I think it would be a big mistake to put him forward."
Several supporters of the twice-impeached former one-term president were not happy about Barr's analysis, and let him have it on Twitter in reaction to the video.
Check out some responses below.
and Bill Barr shouldn\u2019t have been the Attorney General— Mrs. DoubtPfizer (@Mrs. DoubtPfizer) 1651187639
Just another NWO traitor who took his payment from Soros just like the others to ignore huge election irregularities, as well as failing to protect the Office of the Presidency when it was attacked by his Department of Justice and the Intelligence Agencies.— gene mize (@gene mize) 1651188675
Entire COUNTRY affected by experimental "vaccine" mandates, open borders, destroyed energy industry, economy activity collapsing, potential WW3... all because those entrusted to uphold rule of law and justice failed the American people and this guy was center stage. Never forget.— Why Bother? (@Why Bother?) 1651188725
Is dominion paying you like they did in 2020....2billion??— Scott hartman (@Scott hartman) 1651189559
Bill Barr is a deep state actor, always has been. Another one of Trump's mistakes when he became president.— David R Good (@David R Good) 1651190445