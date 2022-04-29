Newsmax fans seethe at 'traitor' Bill Barr after he tells Sean Spicer that Trump shouldn't be 2024 GOP nominee
Attorney General Bill Barr during his press conference the day of the Mueller report release. (Image via screengrab.)

Former Attorney General Bill Barr received some blowback from Newsmax fans on Thursday when he told host Sean Spicer that he doesn't want to see former President Donald Trump as the Republican Party's 2024 nominee.

Barr reiterated his past statements that he would support Trump over a Democrat in 2024, but he also told Spicer that he believes the party can do better.

"I've said I don't think he should be our nominee," said Barr. "I think Republicans have a big opportunity, I think it would be a big mistake to put him forward."

Several supporters of the twice-impeached former one-term president were not happy about Barr's analysis, and let him have it on Twitter in reaction to the video.

Check out some responses below.







