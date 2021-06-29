Trump unleashes fresh rage on 'Slow Moving Bill Barr' -- and says he's not 'very strong and special'
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr, White House photo by Shealah Craighead

Former President Donald Trump is in yet another feud with the man he appointed to be America's attorney general.

Trump on Tuesday released a statement heaping fresh scorn on former Attorney General Bill Barr and the interview he recently conducted with ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl.

"Jonathan Karl's story on Slow Moving Bill Barr is made-up beyond any level imaginable," the twice-impeached former one-term president began. "It is, in other words, Fake News! I lost confidence in Bill Barr long before the 2020 Presidential Election Scam."

Trump then listed a litany of grievances against Barr, including his decision to hand off the probe of the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation over to prosecutor John Durham.

Trump also accused Barr of being a "swamp creature" who would "fold" to the demands of the "Radical Left."

"It takes a very strong and special person to go against the 'mob,'" Trump wrote. "Bill Barr was not that person."

Read the full statement below.


