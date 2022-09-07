Bill Barr: DOJ 'getting very close' to Trump indictment decision
Fox News/screen grab

Former Attorney General Bill Barr predicted on Wednesday that the Department of Justice is "getting very close" to a decision on whether or not to indict former President Donald Trump after government documents were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

During an interview on Fox News, Barr explained to host Bill Hemmer that the FBI had a right to take materials stored with the government documents because it could show intent to commit a crime.

"They can seize it and they can keep it if it's evidence of the way the documents — the classified documents and the government documents were stored," he said. "So, if you find very sensitive documents in Trump's desk along with his passports, that ties Trump to those documents."

Barr also speculated about how the case will end.

"Will the government be able to make out a technical case, will they have evidence by which they could indict somebody on, including him?" the former attorney general said. "And I think they are getting very close to that point, frankly."

"Will the people really understand that this is not failing to return a library book, that this was serious?" he added. "So, you have to worry about those things and I hope that those kinds of factors will incline the administration not to indict him. Because I don't want to see him indicted as a former president."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

