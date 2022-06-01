Bill Cosby set to face rape allegations all over again as civil trial begins
Shutterstock

This Wednesday, the civil trial against Bill Cosby, 85, will get underway, making it one of the last remaining legal claims against the disgraced comedian in regards to rape allegations that have been made against him, the New York Post reports.

Lawyers for 64-year-old Judy Huth plan to argue that Cosby forced her to perform a sex act at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16-years-old. Cosby lawyers deny the claim and say the burden of proof hinges entirely with the plaintiff. They admit that Cosby took Huth to the Playboy Mansion, but say they believe she was not a minor when the alleged incident took place.

The civil trial comes after a Pennsylvania appeals court threw out Cosby's criminal sexual assault conviction and freed him from prison 11 months ago. As the Post points out, several other sexual misconduct lawsuits were settled by his insurer against his will.

The judge ruled that Cosby can assert his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination and does not have to testify.

IN OTHER NEWS: Secret DOJ report conducted under Barr proves Obama did not spy on Michael Flynn or Trump campaign by ‘unmasking’

SmartNews