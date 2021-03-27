Bill Maher ridicules QAnon: 'You guys think about sex with children a lot'
Screengrab.

HBO "Real Time" host went off on the QAnon conspiracy theorists on Friday night.

"And you heard about that -- I love this story, the world is really sh*tting its pants economic because there's a f*cking ship stuck in the Suez Canal," he said. "Really, this one ship -- you talk about a traffic -- oh my God, it's like the 405 times a million."

"And I love this part of the story, QAnon -- I'm not making this up -- QAnon says the ship probably has ties to Hillary and could be transporting children to molest. You know what? You guys think about sex with children a lot. I'm just saying ... how'd you get there from boat?" he wondered.

Watch:

