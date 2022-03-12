Bill Maher complains about backlash against invasion of Ukraine: 'Now, everything Russian is bad'
Screengrab.

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher discussed the global backlash against Russia after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

"Americans...when they go all out on something. Like, now, everything Russian is bad," Maher said during his opening monologue on Friday evening. "Everything!"

"I mean, we are boycotting everything. Russian vodka? Pour that sh*t down the drain. Wouldn't it be better if we used it up?" he asked.

"Russian dressing, can't have that," he complained. "Don't even think about playing that game where you take a revolver and put one bullet in."

The comedian continued to discuss the invasion of Ukraine in the context of a romantic comedy.

