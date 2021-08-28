Bill Maher explains his rightward shift: 'There is funny on the left now, as well as the right'

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher explained why he was focusing more of his show making fun of liberals on Friday night.

Maher made his comments during a discussion on the Fox News show "Gutfeld!"

"I keep saying to the liberals, you know what, if what you're doing sounds like an Onion headline, stop. This is why there's an opening for conservative comedy, because, you know, when you tear down statues of Abraham Lincoln in the Land of Lincoln — Land of Lincoln cancels Lincoln, it's an Onion headline. You know, three-year-olds pick their own gender is an Onion headline," Maher said.

"You know, a lot of this stuff that goes on on the left now — you know, Seattle votes to decriminalize crime," he continued.

Maher then discussed his own show.

"Now, the problem is they don't know how to do comedy. But if they found someone who did, they could. Because I do it now more here than I used to, because comedy goes where the funny is and there is funny on the left now as well as the right," Maher said, as guest Ralph Reed nodded in agreement.

