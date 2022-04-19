'You scumbag!' Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly filmed profanely threatening airline employees

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly was caught on video over the weekend profanely threatening airline workers after suffering a delay in his flight.

In a video obtained by The Daily Mail, O'Reilly can be seen angrily ranting at JetBlue employees at JFK International Airport in New York after learning that his flight to the Caribbean would be delayed for five hours.

While the audio does not pick up the entirety of the conversation, O'Reilly can clearly be heard calling JetBlue representative a "f*cking scumbag."

The representative objects to O'Reilly's actions and tells him, "You're threatening me with violence, man."

"No I'm not," O'Reilly snapped back before telling the representative, "You're going to lose your job."

The JetBlue passenger who filmed the encounter tells The Daily Mail that he was sickened by O'Reilly's behavior.

"I couldn’t believe how arrogant he was," he said. "That poor JetBlue guy just works there, it’s not his fault the flight was delayed, he was just trying to do his job."

O'Reilly was ousted at Fox News in 2017 amid a cloud of scandal related to the network having to settle multiple sexual harassment lawsuits filed against him.

Watch the video below.





