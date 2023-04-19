'What a disaster!' Bill O’Reilly bashes Fox News for massive Dominion settlement
Fox News host Bill O'Reilly (screen grab)

Bill O’Reilly has reportedly criticized his former employer Fox News for its "foolish coverage of the 2020 election" that led to a nearly-$800 million payout to a voting machine company called Dominion.

O’Reilly said in a statement posted on Twitter that the "usual far-left loons are disappointed" that Fox News won't be completely destroyed by the deal. However, he noted, the company is wounded. He also had some choice words for the mentality that led the network to being in the position it is in now.

"Going forward, Fox News faces a similar lawsuit from the Smartmatic Company and perhaps thousands of lawsuits from Fox shareholders," he wrote. "What a disaster." The news, which was picked up by Rolling Stone, comes after Smartmatic vowed to finish what Dominion already started.

O’Reilly further said that, since his departure from Fox News, the network has gone from "fair and balanced" to "tell the audience what it wants to hear."

"And millions of Trump voters, to this day, want to believe the 2020 election was rigged," he added. "The opinion can certainly be presented if you want to provide a counter opinion - equal time."

Rolling Stone further reported that Fox News previously paid around $45 million in settlements to avoid publicly litigating six harassment lawsuits against O’Reilly. O’Reilly's own departure from the network was also met with its fair share of media coverage, as Rolling Stone reports:

"To say that O’Reilly 'left' Fox News Channel is a bit of an understatement given his ousting appeared to come from the top, but the former host has a point," Rolling Stone wrote. "Despite the public revelations, it is unlikely that the hosts and executives involved in spreading conspiracies about Dominion will meet the same fate as him, or that Fox will change its tune."

