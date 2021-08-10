'RIP self-awareness': Bill O'Reilly crashes and burns after attacking Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment

Bill O'Reilly made the mistake of trashing soon-to-be former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he announced his impending resignation in the wake of a major sexual harassment scandal.
Of all people who could make fun of Cuomo, O'Reilly isn't one of them. The former Fox News host no longer appears on the network after years of sexual harassment allegations and settlements that cost the network millions of dollars.
Of the settlements that are public, it cost the network and the host about $45 million, the New York Times reported in 2018.
To make things worse, O'Reilly went to extreme lengths to threaten his accusers. One settlement between O'Reilly and ex-producer Andrea Mackris and Rebecca Gomez Diamond reveals the women "were required to turn over all evidence [of sexual harassment], including audio recordings and diaries, to Mr. O'Reilly. In addition, Ms. Mackris was required to disclaim the materials 'as counterfeit and forgeries' if they ever became public."
So, those online seeing O'Reilly's tweet couldn't help but remind him of his own well documented past sexual harassment and urged him to sit this one out.
See the comments below:
@briantylercohen @BillOReilly 32 million dollars' worth of irony detectors just exploded.— Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody)) 1628622409.0
@RpsAgainstTrump @BillOReilly He can sit this one out— Right is racist and wrong (@Right is racist and wrong) 1628617253.0
Bill O'Reilly has 32 million reasons to sit out any discussion of sexual misconduct allegations https://t.co/wsqDpyWnih— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1628618347.0
@SantaInc @BillOReilly https://t.co/BCxYzO6L6N— Max (Mariners 2022 World Champs) (@Max (Mariners 2022 World Champs)) 1628626602.0