'I hope he disappears': Bill O'Reilly advises Trump to flee country before the midterms
Donald Trump delivering a speech at a campaign rally held at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Conservative podcaster Bill O'Reilly, a former Fox News host, said on Monday that he hoped former President Donald Trump "disappears" before the midterm elections.

The longtime Trump ally was asked how the former president could help Republicans win midterm elections.

"What do you think his role in the midterms is going to be?" podcaster Charkie Kirk wondered. "How do you think he factors into this midterm election?"

"I hope he disappears," O'Reilly stated, "because it doesn't do Republicans any good to have Donald Trump around the midterm elections."

O'Reilly predicted that the "bogus Jan. 6 Committee" would release its findings just weeks before election day.

"See, it's the independent [voters] that always make the difference now," he explained. "A lot of them don't like Trump. And the more Trump is in the news cycle, the less the Biden administration [and] Democratic Party's failures are focused on."

"So, if I were Trump, I'd, you know, be down in Honduras or something and take a couple of weeks," O'Reilly added. "Get out of the cycle!"

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

