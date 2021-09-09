Bill O’Reilly predicts he will ‘wind up in prison’ as he hawks book on Newsmax

"This part of our politics isn't in the past," Maddow said.

"It is not getting any better, it is getting worse," she explained. "It's getting worse or, I should say, at least it's taking deeper hold on the right."

Maddow noted former President Donald Trump, Republican recall candidate Larry Elder, and many on the far-right are saying there will be fraud in the California recall election.

"They're already saying — in advance — if Gavin Newsom wins in the recall election, it will definitely be because of some kind of voter fraud," Maddow noted.

"It is everywhere now," she said. "It's what Republicans are doing everywhere."

She noted that former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for the Senate in Nevada with Trump's endorsement, is pushing election fraud conspiracy theories about the 2022 midterm elections.

She also noted that Trump is now pushing a new conspiracy theory there were 15 million uncounted ballots.

"What they're still actually trying to do is campaign — not to win the next elections by competing with Democrats — where all their energy is now is on invalidating elections from here on out," Maddow said. "Unless they win those elections and maybe even still then."



Watch:

TRMS www.youtube.com





EDITOR'S NOTE: The author of this article worked on political campaigns for Gavin Newsom when he was a San Francisco Supervisor.