Billionaire Trump donor says he shouldn't run: 'I think we need a fresh face'
Gage Skidmore.

The billionaire founder Interactive Brokers Group Inc., said that while he'll vote for Donald Trump if he's the GOP nominee in 2024, but in the meantime he'll do what he can to make sure that doesn't happen, Bloomberg reports.

“I think we need a fresh face,” Thomas Peterffy, who is a Trump donor, told Bloomberg. “The problem with Trump is he has so many negatives, he can’t get elected, period.”

Peterffy went on to say that even though he'll vote for Trump if he's nominated, “I will do whatever I can to make sure he is not.”

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Total open warfare': Reporters say hostility between Rick Scott and Mitch McConnell 'off the charts'

Peterffy would rather see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former CIA Director Mike Pompeo or Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin get the nomination, adding that Trump should “come over to our side, and campaign with us, for a younger person.”

Trump “could be a kingmaker or a loser,” said Peterffy. “So, it’s a relatively simple choice.”


NOW WATCH: Trump cronies fled ahead of his 2024 announcement, as did the crowd at Mar-a-Lago

Trump cronies fled ahead of his 2024 announcement, as did the crowd at Mar a Lago www.youtube.com

SmartNews