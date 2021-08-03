Laura Ingraham tried to bash bipartisan infrastructure framework — but GOP Senator was having none of it
Laura Ingraham speaking at the Values Voter Summit, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham was educated on the need for infrastructure investment by a Republican senator on Monday.

"So, a couple of things," Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) began, as the chyron on the lower third of the screen read, "Dems using infrastructure bill as a Trojan Horse."

"It is the person in my state stuck in traffic, who's fearful of their home flooding, who wants to have a better job, that actually would like to make more money, but doesn't make a lot of money now who really likes this bill," the Louisiana Republican said.

"I talk to Fox News watchers, they love this bill," he told Ingraham.

He also said not to worry about how the bill would impact the wealthy because, "they have chauffeurs, they have private jets, they can fly here or there if it floods. It's the people who live in their own home who are at risk of flooding that like it."

Video SmartNews