Racist man arrested for tormenting neighbors in years-long spree that involved ‘a large cutout of a Sasquatch’
(Photo via Wayne County District Attorney)

A man has been taken into custody by the police for racially harassing his neighbor for around two years, according to local news outlet PAHomepage.

Wayne County District Attorney A. G. Howell this week announced the arrest of Ronald J. Barillo, age 63, of Lake Ariel.

Police received multiple reports of Barillo using racial slurs against his neighbors from September 2020 to February 2023.

Law enforcement officials were called eight times to cite Barillo for harassment and repeat offenses, and he was ordered to pay $1,600 on multiple occasions, PAHomepage reported.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Utter cowardice': Jim Jordan's former colleague blasts his lack of spine in latest Trump controversy

Barillo also put up a large cutout of a sasquatch and an orangutan with its foot on a Chewbacca mask facing his neighbors.

Barillo admitted to calling his neighbors racial slurs and said they should go back to Africa, police said.

Barillo has been charged with six counts of ethnic intimidation, twelve counts of stalking, and six counts of harassment.

He was released on a $100,000 unsecured bail, and his next court date is April 5 at the Wayne County Courthouse, according to PAHomepage.

SmartNews