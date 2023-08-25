Black box from Prigozhin jet crash removed from site
A screen grab from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service, shows Wagner paramilitary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, delivering a video speech in Rostov-on-Don. -/Prigozhin Press Service/dpa

Two days after the presumed death of Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash, the aircraft's flight recorder and debris have been removed for investigation, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Friday. The Central Investigation Committee in Moscow is to analyse the data recovered from the aircraft's black box, which could provide conclusions about the cause of the crash.