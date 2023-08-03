Woman in blackface storms Target store demanding to know where the Pride section is: report

"The purpose of having a slate of electors, as has been done in prior elections, is to have an alternate slate available in the event that the primary slate is invalidated," Parlatore said. "That's what they were very vocal about at the time. That's something that the [Michigan attorney general] Dana Nessel will have a difficult time getting over in her case. That's going to be a dismissal, too."

"You can't just look at the document and say, 'I don't like this document, it doesn't look true -- what is it being used for?'" Parlatore added. "If you can't connect that to a scheme to defraud, it's something that you can disagree with, it's something you can vilify publicly, but it's not something you can put people in jail for."

Parlatore argued that former Vice President Mike Pence would have known which slates of electors were correct based on media reporting on the election results, but legal analyst Andrew Weissmann dismissed that argument as ridiculous and beside the point.

"What on God's green earth would they be for if not to try to overturn the election?" Weissmann said. "He said nobody would plausibly think that. Well, the former vice president of the United States has now said, post this indictment being revealed, that he actually was exactly that, being pressed not just to delay the vote but to reject the vote, and that is exactly what the team is alleged to have done.

"What he is saying is implausible is exactly what is charged, and what the vice president has actually now said that he was told. So the vice president of the United States, which is remarkable, will be under oath in this trial testifying about it, and he has no motive to lie."

Watch the video below or at this link.