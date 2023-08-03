Woman in blackface storms Target store demanding to know where the Pride section is: report

A Colorado woman was caught on video donning brown face paint and walking into a Target store, demanding to know where the Pride section is.
The employee who was confronted by the woman took out his phone and started recording, capturing the woman saying, "You're a horrible person."
"You're literally doing blackface!" the employee fires back.
"Lester Holt did whiteface, nobody said s--t," the woman replied.
"Where's your Pride section? I need to know!" the woman yells to someone off camera, adding, "I thought they were celebrating [Pride] and took our flag forever."
The woman then storms out of the store, daring anyone recording to post the video to "my Facebook."
Police told TMZ the woman was taken into protective custody after determined she was unable to take care of herself.