Police release chilling 911 call from man allegedly kidnapped by 'Black Hammer' cult

After being established in Atlanta in 2019, the Black Hammer Party made a name for itself as a Black nationalist organization that espouses anti-colonialist, antisemitic, and even far-right views. The group's leader, 36-year-old Augustus Claudius Romain Jr., who goes by Gazi Kodzo, was arrested last month along with 21-year-old Xavier “Keno” Rushin, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Kodzo and Rushin are accused of holding two men at gunpoint inside the group’s headquarters in Fayetteville while Kodzo forcibly sodomized one of them. When police responded to a 911 call from inside the house from someone claiming they had been kidnapped by the group, they found 18-year-old Amonte “AP” Adams, dead, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Defectors from the group tell AJC that Kodzo "was building an abusive, social media-centered cult of personality, promoting Kodzo’s image and propaganda out on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok as well as the group’s own webpage." The defectors say they were forced to work long hours and her badgered by Kodzo's fits of rage while armed security guards kept an eye on them.

In audio of the 911 call, the alleged kidnapping victim said he and others were locked in a garage and were being watched by an armed guard.

Leader of Black Hammer Party arrested on kidnapping, assault charges www.youtube.com

“Multiple kids and me,” he said. “We are downstairs in the garage locked in chains.”

IN OTHER NEWS: Heavily armed pastor confronts Beto O'Rourke at campaign event

The alleged victim begged the dispatcher to make sure police searched the garage where they were being held, saying he was taken by the group from an Amtrak station. As AJC points out, the group livestreamed its “church” meetings at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta "where they would hand out food, clothing, and sometimes weapons like knives to homeless people willing to sit through their proselytizing. In those meetings, Kodzo promised to bring some of them to the 'Hammer House' in Fayetteville if they agree to raise money for the group by soliciting donations."

“Do you have any weapons on you?” the 911 operator asked.

“No,” he said. “But I could die any second.”

Police have not released the identity of the alleged kidnapping victim.

In a post to the group's website, they claim the 911 call was placed by a “parasite” who the group treated well. They also claims Kodzo's arrest was part of a conspiracy by law enforcement to disrupt the group's plans to bring about a revolution. They also claim Adam didn't die by suicide, but was killed by police.

Read the full report over at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

NOW WATCH: Fox News pundit throws a fit over 'smell of weed' and homelessness in Central Park