Conservatives panic over Biden administration plan to declare that ‘Black Lives Matter’

Conservatives are in an uproar over a report the Biden administration will back the Black Lives Matter movement on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
Human Events reporter Jack Posobiec complained the memo was "in part a woke statement on social justice, part an apology for U.S. actions, and part an endorsement of all BLM materials."
The memo explained why the effort was central to U.S. credibility in the world community.
"May 25 marks the one-year commemoration of George Floyd's murder. For 9 minutes and 29 seconds, the world saw firsthand how police officers brutally took the life of an unarmed Black man in the United States. These viral images ignited national and global Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and demonstrations. This tragedy joined a long line of Black men and women who have suffered at the hands of police brutality. These national and global protests sparked a movement to confront systems perpetuating deep-seated inequities rooted in colonialism and the oppression of racial, tribal, ethnic, and other minority communities. Mr. Floyd's murder prompted an international outcry to seek racial justice and equity by dismantling systemic racism and eradicating police brutality affecting communities of color, most acutely, people of African descent," the memo reads. "This effort is a top priority for the Administration's domestic and foreign policy; the United States cannot credibly message on human rights abroad if it does not address these same issues at home."
The memo described the effort as a national security priority.
